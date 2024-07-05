Sign up for our daily newsletter
It’s the start of two star-studded weeks of professional golf in Scotland, as the Genesis Scottish Open returns to East Lothian.
The Rolex Series Event is far from just a tune-up for next week’s major championship, though, with the winner set to take home over $1.5 million.
Founded in 1972, the tournament is set for its sixth spin around the magnificent Renaissance Club in North Berwick – where Rory McIlroy was crowned the winner 12 months ago.
The four-time major champ is set for a return to competitive action for the first time since his US Open heartbreak at Pinehurst No.2 in June.
He’ll be joined by the likes of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, the champion of 2022.
Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre will give his national open another crack after falling just short to the Northern Irishman in last year’s renewal.
MacIntyre is one of several Scots in the field before the attention turns to Royal Troon for the 152nd Open Championship next week.
Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s event…
Genesis Scottish Open details
Course: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick
Course Stats: Par 70, Yards 7,237
Defending Champion: Rory McIlroy
Purse: $9,000,000
Winner’s Share: $1,530,000
Genesis Scottish Open betting tips
Odds will be published shortly. Please gamble responsibly.
Genesis Scottish Open how to watch
Thursday, July 11: Sky Sports Main Event, 8:00
Friday, July 12: Sky Sports Main Event, 8:00
Saturday, July 13: Sky Sports Main Event, 8:00
Sunday, July 14: Sky Sports Golf, 15:00
All times BST
