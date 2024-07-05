Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s the start of two star-studded weeks of professional golf in Scotland, as the Genesis Scottish Open returns to East Lothian.

The Rolex Series Event is far from just a tune-up for next week’s major championship, though, with the winner set to take home over $1.5 million.

Founded in 1972, the tournament is set for its sixth spin around the magnificent Renaissance Club in North Berwick – where Rory McIlroy was crowned the winner 12 months ago.

The four-time major champ is set for a return to competitive action for the first time since his US Open heartbreak at Pinehurst No.2 in June.

He’ll be joined by the likes of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, the champion of 2022.

Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre will give his national open another crack after falling just short to the Northern Irishman in last year’s renewal.

MacIntyre is one of several Scots in the field before the attention turns to Royal Troon for the 152nd Open Championship next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s event…

Genesis Scottish Open details

Course: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick

Course Stats: Par 70, Yards 7,237

Defending Champion: Rory McIlroy

Purse: $9,000,000

Winner’s Share: $1,530,000

Genesis Scottish Open betting tips

Odds will be published shortly. Please gamble responsibly.

Genesis Scottish Open how to watch

Thursday, July 11: Sky Sports Main Event, 8:00

Friday, July 12: Sky Sports Main Event, 8:00

Saturday, July 13: Sky Sports Main Event, 8:00

Sunday, July 14: Sky Sports Golf, 15:00

All times BST

