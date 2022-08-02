Genesis Scottish Open extends stay at Renaissance Club

The Genesis Scottish Open will continue to be held at The Renaissance Club until at least 2026, the DP World Tour has confirmed.

For the last four years the national open has been held at the East Lothian links, and the new agreement will see it remain there for at least four more editions.

It was host this year to the first Scottish Open to be co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour Chief Executive, said: "The Renaissance Club has proved to be a wonderful home for Scotland’s national open over the past four years, and we are delighted to extend our stay in East Lothian through to 2026.

“[Renaissance chief executive] Jerry Sarvadi and his team are dedicated to providing a world-class experience across the site, and it was against this backdrop that our Strategic Alliance with the PGA TOUR came to life, with a hugely successful first co-sanctioned event, and with new title sponsor Genesis on board.

“We look forward to further celebrating our relationships with these valued partners in the coming years.”

Sarvadi added: “The Renaissance Club is extremely pleased to confirm our partnership with Genesis, the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, to host the Genesis Scottish Open for the next four years.

“As we continue these relationships, The Renaissance Club, along with our architect, Tom Doak and our player consultant Padraig Harrington, will strive to improve our golf course and our facilities to better the event experience for all participants, our members and their guests and general public spectators.”

It has also been confirmed that car brand Genesis will continue as title sponsor in 2023.

“Following the success of this year’s tournament, we are thrilled to continue the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club for the next four years,” said Jay Chang, the firm’s global head of brand.

“We aspire to continually elevate the tournament in the years to come, enhancing the experience for the professional golfers, caddies, golf fans and spectators at this most prestigious event in the Home of Golf.”

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open will return to Dundonald Links.