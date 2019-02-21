Geoff Ogilvy: 'PGA Tour didn't inspire me anymore'

Less than two months ago, PGA Tour member Geoff Ogilvy upped sticks from the USA and moved back home to Australia with his family.

One of the reasons, the 2006 US Open champion said this week ahead of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, was that he had become ‘jaded’ with the PGA Tour and its course set-ups from week to week.

“I definitely got a bit jaded,” said the 41-year-old, who is considered one of the most insightful minds in golf.

• Pro makes a 17 on par-4 in Web.com event

• Broadcaster for 2019 US PGA revealed

“The typical US Tour setup is very similar every week. It’s an incredible tour, but it just didn't inspire me anymore. I wasn't getting excited to see these golf courses.

“Every now and then you get some really amazing ones on that tour, but generally the setups I didn't really enjoy. An added bonus to being here [in Australia] is being able to come and play more tournaments on courses that I enjoy.”

But the 41-year-old hasn’t given up in playing on the PGA Tour entirely.

• Adam Scott blasts Rules of Golf changes

• WATCH - Flagstick IN or OUT? Pro's study reveals all

“I loved living in the US and I loved playing there, and I'll still play there a bit, I'm sure. But I’m happy to have my family back in Australia.

“I wanted my kids to experience a little bit what I had. My wife, who’s American, was always pretty interested in moving here so yeah, it’s a pretty exciting time.”