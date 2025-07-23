Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

Georgia Hall has announced her engagement to boyfriend and caddie Paul Dunne.

Irishman Dunne is best known as a former winner on the DP World Tour, his career highlight coming with victory at the 2017 British Masters.

Dunne first rose to prominence in the 2015 Open when he held the joint 54-hole lead as an amateur at St Andrews.

• Europe agree to major Ryder Cup rule change

• Caddie misses out on six-figure Open payday after ban from UK

But after a career plagued by injuries and driving woes, he lost his DP World Tour card in 2019 and has not played since the Czech Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour back in October.

And Dunne has been working as caddie for former AIG Women’s Open champion Hall for the past few months.

Hall announced her engagement to Dunne via Instagram.

• Jon Rahm makes Sergio Garcia Ryder Cup captaincy claim

• Robert MacIntyre: Major win is a ‘matter of time’

Speaking before the KPMG Women’s Irish Open earlier this month, Hall said the caddie relationship is going well – “as long as we don’t argue!”

Hall added: “He’s done it all in my opinion and I think he’s a great player. He’s definitely the best chipper I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t think anyone could beat him chipping.

“Whenever I have a chip I don’t like, I would ask his opinion of what he would do. Obviously, I wish he could play it for me!

“It’s nice to have someone that’s been under pressure in certain situations and obviously he’s from here. He’s played this course over 100 times, so I think I’ve got a great addition to the team.”

topics

Georgia Hall

ALL ABOUT THE OPEN

8 big names missing from The Open

How do you qualify for the Open Championship?

9 players who (surprisingly) never won the Open 

The best par-3s on the Open rota

How to get tickets to the 2025 Open Championship

Which course has hosted The Open most often?

More Reads

Georgia Hall

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses