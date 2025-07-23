Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Georgia Hall has announced her engagement to boyfriend and caddie Paul Dunne.

Irishman Dunne is best known as a former winner on the DP World Tour, his career highlight coming with victory at the 2017 British Masters.

Dunne first rose to prominence in the 2015 Open when he held the joint 54-hole lead as an amateur at St Andrews.

But after a career plagued by injuries and driving woes, he lost his DP World Tour card in 2019 and has not played since the Czech Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour back in October.

And Dunne has been working as caddie for former AIG Women’s Open champion Hall for the past few months.

Hall announced her engagement to Dunne via Instagram.

Speaking before the KPMG Women’s Irish Open earlier this month, Hall said the caddie relationship is going well – “as long as we don’t argue!”

Hall added: “He’s done it all in my opinion and I think he’s a great player. He’s definitely the best chipper I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t think anyone could beat him chipping.

“Whenever I have a chip I don’t like, I would ask his opinion of what he would do. Obviously, I wish he could play it for me!

“It’s nice to have someone that’s been under pressure in certain situations and obviously he’s from here. He’s played this course over 100 times, so I think I’ve got a great addition to the team.”