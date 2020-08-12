search
HomeGolf News"Get a grip!" - Sky Sports man takes Brooks Koepka to task

Golf News

"Get a grip!" - Sky Sports man takes Brooks Koepka to task

By bunkered.co.uk09 August, 2020
Wayne Riley Brooks Koepka US PGA Championship US PGA TPC Harding Park Major Championships Sky Sports Golf
Brooks Koepka Wayne Riley

Wayne 'Radar' Riley has dismissed Brooks Koepka's suggestion that he only has to beat ten other players at major championships. 

Speaking ahead of this week's US PGA at TPC Harding Park, back-to-back defending champion Koepka was asked if he stood by the observation he made last year that majors are the easiest events to win. 

"I still feel that way,” said the 31-year-old. “The way the golf course sets up eliminates pretty much half the guys, and then from there, you know, half of those guys probably won't play well. 

• Koepka downplays injury concerns

• Pro DQ'd for signing incorrect score at US PGA

• Bob Mac bounces back to make US PGA cut

"From there, I feel like mentally I can beat them, the other half. So you've probably got ten guys. That's the way I see it."

Commenting during Sky Sports Golf's third round coverage of the first major of this reshuffled season, pro-turned-analyst Riley challenged those remarks. 

LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 OF THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST

"I wonder if the ten players he expected that were going to be on the board are actually on the board," said the Australian. "I doubt it. One of the ten players to beat, [36-hole leader] Haotong Li, was he one of those? 

"Brooks, come on, get a grip. There are more players in this field that can win than ten."

Alongside Riley in the booth, Nick Dougherty agreed that Koepka's comment "makes you cringe".

• WATCH - Fowler misses SIX-INCH putt

• WIN A TAYLORMADE US PGA STAFF BAG

"It makes you think how uncomfortable it would be," said the former European Tour pro. "Everybody would be looking at you. But he doesn’t think like that. He doesn't care. He has such confidence in himself.

"It’s a mindset that [Jack] Nicklaus carried. He said it himself. He knew that the majors were the ones that were easiest to win. Players beat themselves. It’s sort of Koepka’s philosophy. It’s hard to criticise it. It has been working in recent years."

Koepka's comments - your thoughts

Do you agree with Brooks Koepka that he only really has to beat ten players to win majors? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

