Ian Woosnam has launched an extraordinary broadside at Brooks Koepka, telling the US Ryder Cup star to “get a life”.

Former Masters champion Woosnam, who masterminded Europe’s thumping victory over the USA at The K Club in 2006, hit out at Koepka following the publication of an Q&A with him in the latest edition of Golf Digest.

In the interview, Koepka came over as less than enthused by the Ryder Cup, branding it “hectic” and “a bit odd”.

“There are times when I'm like, ‘I won my match. I did my job, what do you want from me?’” he added. “I know how to take responsibility for the shots I hit every week. Now, somebody else hit a bad shot and left me in a bad spot, and I know this hole is a loss. That’s new, and you have to change the way you think about things.”

Those comments earned Koepka a stinging rebuke from former US captain Paul Azinger, who suggested he give up his spot on the team if he dislikes the contest as much as he makes out.

Woosnam, though, went even further.



Speaking at Ilkley Golf Club last week ahead of the Legends Tour event staged in his name, the Welshman said: "The article Koepka has just done, that's not nice for his team. It's not good.

“He's basically said, ‘I could do without this, it's getting me out of my routine doing this'.

“Christ almighty - get a life!

"If I was captain and it was one of my players, I'd be saying ‘What the f**k you doing?’ All this crap he's got going with DeChambeau - is it that bad or is it just false? Either way, it's not good for Stricker.”



Woosnam was just as unimpressed with DeChambeau, who last week owned up to “wrecking” his hands preparing for a World Long Drive competition next week.

“Who’d want to play with him?” he added. “It wouldn’t surprise me if neither of them played before the singles. They’re already making excuses.

“You hear all this stuff last time between Dustin Johnson and Koepka. Is there something going on with Koepka?

“Is he one of these guys who likes to stir everything? Is it arrogance? It’s almost like he’s shrugging them all off and saying I don’t want to be like you.”