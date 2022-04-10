"Get it out my face”: Brooks Koepka clashes with fan

Former world No.1 Brooks Koepka was involved in an altercation with a fan at last week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Video has emerged of the incident involving the four-time major winner, which according to TMZ was recorded after his victory over Jon Rahm.

In a 13-second clip recorded by the fan, he walks towards Koepka, who can be seen sitting in a buggy with his wife Jena Sims, before putting the camera in his face.

The 31-year-old then grabs the fan’s phone and says: "Get it out of my face, man! Get it out of my face!"

According to reports, the phone was returned by Koepka’s manager a short time later.

Watch the incident below...

It wasn’t the only incident involving Koepka at Austin Country Club last week.

He told a group of autograph hunters he had to “go to work” in a bid to stop them pestering him at the driving range.

The Florida native then appeared to make reference to the film Tin Cup, adding: "I got to work. I don't come to your job asking for your s***, do I? I don't think so!"

Koepka is in the field for next week’s Masters and is at odds of around 16/1 to win his first green jacket.

