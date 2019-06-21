"Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace

Former US PGA champion Rich Beem has taken England’s Matt Wallace to task over his on-course temper tantrums, telling him: “Get over yourself.”

Wallace, 29, swore and struck his bag with his putter in frustration after bogeying the second, his 11th. He then threw his putter away on the third hole after another bogey dropped him back to one-under for the tournament.

That second outburst was one too many for tour pro-turned-Sky Sports Golf commentator Beem.

“I’m sorry but I just don’t enjoy watching that,” he said. “I know you’re intense but get over yourself.”

World No.26 Wallace, a four-time winner on the European Tour, has developed a reputation for being a feisty character.

Just last month, writing in the Evening Standard, he apologised for his “petulant” behaviour at the British Masters, where he reacted angrily after coming up just short in his title bid.

“The best players in the world don't do that so why should I?” wrote Wallace. "That's not who I am and, in that moment, it was just pure passion to win.”