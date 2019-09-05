Get rewarded for playing lots of golf

Fancy being rewarded for playing lots of golf? Then you need to download the Tour Tag app.



Launched earlier this year, Tour Tag is a loyalty app for golfers across Scotland that allows player to log each individual round of golf they play and, in turn, enjoy exclusive rewards.

The more rounds you play, the more reward points you accumulate, which you can then use to save money on green fees, coaching, equipment, food and drink, and hospitality packages.



• A peek inside issue 174 of bunkered

• Nicklaus hits out over major changes



Tour Tag was developed by Chris Low and Katie Reid – both of whom are keen golfers – and they are delighted by how well the app has been received since its launch.

“We have been very encouraged since we launched Tour Tag with the support we have seen from venues and pros being replicated by the Scottish golfing public, who have been downloading the app in their hundreds,” said Low.



• Rory reveals his biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

REVIEWED - Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities

“Katie and I have been developing Tour Tag for over two years and we strongly believe we have created a unique produce that offers significant benefits for both golfers and golfing businesses alike in Scotland.



• "He's one of my idols" - Iconic athlete hails Woods



“We are regularly adding new rewards, with Peterhead, Brora and Montrose Golf Links all recently becoming involved, and many more in the pipeline.”



• Koepka's dad in Twitter spat with Chamblee



You can also gain extra loyalty points by completing in-app challenges and gaining badges as you complete each level.

Find out more at www.tourtag.co.uk or download Tour Tag for free from either the App Store or Google Play.