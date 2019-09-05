search
Golf News

PROMOTION

Get rewarded for playing lots of golf

By bunkered.co.uk05 September, 2019
Tour Tag

Fancy being rewarded for playing lots of golf? Then you need to download the Tour Tag app.

Launched earlier this year, Tour Tag is a loyalty app for golfers across Scotland that allows player to log each individual round of golf they play and, in turn, enjoy exclusive rewards.

The more rounds you play, the more reward points you accumulate, which you can then use to save money on green fees, coaching, equipment, food and drink, and hospitality packages.

Tour Tag was developed by Chris Low and Katie Reid – both of whom are keen golfers – and they are delighted by how well the app has been received since its launch.

“We have been very encouraged since we launched Tour Tag with the support we have seen from venues and pros being replicated by the Scottish golfing public, who have been downloading the app in their hundreds,” said Low.

“Katie and I have been developing Tour Tag for over two years and we strongly believe we have created a unique produce that offers significant benefits for both golfers and golfing businesses alike in Scotland.

“We are regularly adding new rewards, with Peterhead, Brora and Montrose Golf Links all recently becoming involved, and many more in the pipeline.”

You can also gain extra loyalty points by completing in-app challenges and gaining badges as you complete each level.

Find out more at www.tourtag.co.uk or download Tour Tag for free from either the App Store or Google Play.

