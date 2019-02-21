Get set to see a lot more skin on the PGA Tour

Bare legs are coming to the PGA Tour.



The circuit has announced that, effective immediately, players will be allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams.

The news was announced in a tweet by the recently appointed co-chairman of the Player Advisory Council, two-time tour winner James Hahn.

As the new Player Advisory Council Co-Chairman, I have an announcement to make. #ShortsGame



cc: @pgatourpic.twitter.com/Mk5uaGAmoh — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) February 18, 2019

The move mirrors a similar decision made by the European Tour in 2016 and Phil Mickelson – the defending champion at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship – wasted no time in getting his impressive pins out.



The @PGATOUR just announced that shorts are allowed for pro-am and practice rounds. Word is they saw my Insta-structionals in shorts and felt this move needed to happen. Well played, Sir. Well played!😎 pic.twitter.com/vGCM36EoEF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 18, 2019

Look at those calves!



