search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGet set to see a lot more skin on the PGA Tour

Golf News

Get set to see a lot more skin on the PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan19 February, 2019
PGA Tour Phil Mickelson WGC-Mexico Championship shorts James Hahn Player ADvisory Council European Tour
Bare Legs Pga Tour

Bare legs are coming to the PGA Tour.

The circuit has announced that, effective immediately, players will be allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams.

The news was announced in a tweet by the recently appointed co-chairman of the Player Advisory Council, two-time tour winner James Hahn.

• New US Ryder Cup captain to be revealed this week

• European Tour pros have putters stolen Down Under

The move mirrors a similar decision made by the European Tour in 2016 and Phil Mickelson – the defending champion at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship – wasted no time in getting his impressive pins out.

Look at those calves!

• Holmes hits back after slow play roasting

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - WGC-Mexico Championship

Related Articles - shorts

Related Articles - James Hahn

Related Articles - European Tour

Golf News

Gleneagles joins forces with new pro McCook
Lawrie relishing chance to introduce new generation in Qatar
WATCH - World No.1 Ariya Jutanugarn TOPS drive in Thailand
Bryson DeChambeau under fire for latest temper tantrum
Want to work for us? This is your chance!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow