HomeGolf News"Get the f**k out" - Angry Bryson DeChambeau confronts spectator

Golf News

“Get the f**k out” - Angry Bryson DeChambeau confronts spectator

By Michael McEwan31 August, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau BMW Championship PGA Tour Tour News FedEx Cup
Bryson De Chambeau

Another day, another Bryson DeChambeau controversy.

According to a report in the United States, the American angrily confronted a spectator on Sunday at Caves Valley after missing out on the BMW Championship. 

DeChambeau, 28, missed four putts to win the second of the FedEx Cup events before eventually losing out to Patrick Cantlay at the sixth hole of a sudden death playoff.  

It was as he made his way to the clubhouse that the unsavoury incident with a fan allegedly took place.

• Old Tiger putter sells for small fortune

• WATCH: Former Masters champ has hole-in-one

ESPN reporter Kevin Van Valkenburg witnessed a fan sarcastically shout “Good job, Brooksie” in Bryson’s direction, a nod to DeChambeau’s ongoing feud with four-time major champ and fellow American Brooks Koepka.  

According to Van Valkenburg, DeChambeau turned around “with rage in his eyes” and walked towards the heckler before shouting: “You know what? Get the f**k out!”

The former US Open champ then reportedly motioned for a police officer to intervene.

The apparent incident capped another eventful week in the hitherto rollercoaster career of DeChambeau.

• Report: 'Woods hasn't played golf at all'

On Friday, he missed a putt for a 59 and, coming down the stretch on Sunday, was captured by on-course microphones ordering playing partner Cantlay to stop walking when he was preparing to hit a shot.

He also persisted with his print media blackout. It is understood that DeChambeau has refused all requests to speak to the print media since it was reported earlier this month that he has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a revelation that prompted an angry backlash towards him on social media

