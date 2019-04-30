search
HomeGolf News"Get the f*** out of here" – Horschel snaps at fan

Golf News

“Get the f*** out of here” – Horschel snaps at fan

By Michael McEwan27 April, 2019
Billy Horschel

People shouting nonsense at golf tournaments is nothing new. 

From ‘mashed potato’ to ‘baby-booey’ and much more besides, the moronic screaming has long since reached epidemic levels, particularly on the PGA Tour.

So, let’s hear it for Billy Horschel.

Playing in the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the American snapped at a fan, who yelled “Get in the water” after he hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th.

“Hey,” replied Horschel. “Get the f*** out of here.”

Hear it for yourself…

Afterwards, Horschel took to Twitter to apologise for his outburst.   

However, Eddie Pepperell – the ‘King of Golf Twitter’ – leapt to his defence, as only Eddie can.

We’re with Eddie.

We’d also bet the numptie had nothing else to say when Horschel challenged him.

Well done, Billy. 

