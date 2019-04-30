“Get the f*** out of here” – Horschel snaps at fan

People shouting nonsense at golf tournaments is nothing new.

From ‘mashed potato’ to ‘baby-booey’ and much more besides, the moronic screaming has long since reached epidemic levels, particularly on the PGA Tour.

So, let’s hear it for Billy Horschel.

Playing in the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the American snapped at a fan, who yelled “Get in the water” after he hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th.

“Hey,” replied Horschel. “Get the f*** out of here.”

Hear it for yourself…

Afterwards, Horschel took to Twitter to apologise for his outburst.

Apologize for the knee jerk reaction on 17 tee.



Other than that, it was a good day. Nothing special from @ScottPiercyPGA today. Just good solid play. Special stuff hopefully this weekend. @Zurich_Classic#iloveNOLA — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 26, 2019

However, Eddie Pepperell – the ‘King of Golf Twitter’ – leapt to his defence, as only Eddie can.

Rather you took a knee to that jerks face personally. Definitely don’t need to apologise. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) April 27, 2019

We’re with Eddie.

We’d also bet the numptie had nothing else to say when Horschel challenged him.

Well done, Billy.