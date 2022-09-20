search
HomeGolf NewsGet your money back in the golfclubs4cash birthday celebration!

Golf News

Get your money back in the golfclubs4cash birthday celebration!

By Lewis Fraser20 September, 2022
golfclubs4cash.com second-hand equipment the golf trust Mizuno TaylorMade Titleist
Odyssey Putter Golfclubs4Cash

This week, golfclubs4cash will celebrate its tenth birthday, and you could be the winner in the celebrations.

From September 20–30, there will be 10,000 single golf clubs  available both in-store and online, for less than £100, with the chance for one person each day to win their money back on their purchase.

That’s right, you could get your new kit for free thanks to the generosity of golfclubs4cash.

• Seve Ballesteros discussed rebel tour with Greg Norman

• Bob MacIntyre seals Italian Open win

The company, who are the biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer in Europe, offer golfers the chance to get some of the best equipment at an affordable price. Every part of your bag is covered, from the flatstick up to your driver and woods.

All the top brands are represented too, and you’ll have the chance to pick up a bargain this week in the Anniversary Collection.

Rbz Driver

The promotion harks back to the roots of the company when co-owner Murray Winton had his clubs stolen and couldn’t afford to replace them with brand new items. 

“When money is tight, which it is for so many people at the moment, it’s hard to justify spending money on a hobby," Winton explained.

"When I had all my clubs stolen, I missed playing so much that I started buying used clubs and the business began from there. 

"Nowadays, we all appreciate how important golf is for our mental health, which is why we are giving customers the chance to buy some amazing brands at our lowest prices ever.”

• Ryan Fox shoots down DP World Tour jibes

• Matt Fitzpatrick gives Ryder Cup verdict

Those amazing deals include the classic TaylorMade RBZ driver from £65.99 and a Titleist SM4 Vokey wedge from just £26.99.

There will also be thousands of iron sets under £200, such as the iconic Mizuno MP59 Irons from £195.99.

Golfclubs4Cash Irons

The retailer will also be partnering with The Golf Trust to help them deliver their projects here and around the globe.

Head of marketing at golfclubs4cash, Dean Cracknell, explains: 

“We want to help get as many people on the course this winter as possible, so we will be donating the same number of items as transactions made on the busiest trading day over the ten day celebration. 

"The Golf Trust does fabulous work, so we are delighted to be able to help them get more golf clubs into deserving hands.”

Golf Trust Logo

Cae Menai-Davies, founder of The Golf Trust, who seek to remove the barriers to participation so that everyone can play golf, said: 

“We are also celebrating our ten year anniversary this year. The people we work with need to have access to equipment that will help them continue on a sustainable journey into golf. 

"Support from the industry isn’t just important, it is crucial to ours and our beneficiaries’ success so we’re incredibly grateful to partner with golfclubs4cash in this way.” 

Want to get involved with this fantastic offer and bag yourself a bargain? Head over to www.golfclubs4cash.co.uk or head to your nearest store.

