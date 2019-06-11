search
Golf News

Glasgow council courses facing uncertain future

By Michael McEwan11 June, 2019
Littlehill

A huge question mark hangs over six municipal golf courses in Glasgow after the city council began a public consultation into their future. 

The online questionnaire opened on Friday and will remain open until July 7 as the council looks to decide what to do with the courses as a result of poor footfall and escalating costs. 

The six courses are believed to be the 18-hole Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park layouts, as well as three nine-hole courses: Knightswood, Ruchill and Alexandra Park.

"Low usage figures combined with a substantial annual deficit incurred in the provision of these facilities requires us to seek views and suggestions from all interested parties – both golfers, non-golfers and local communities - as what best to do to address these challenges," says a statement on the Glasgow city council website.

"We are interested in your suggestions and ideas and also to what other use or purpose the courses might be used for if retaining them all for golf proved not possible."

To take part in the survey, click here.

