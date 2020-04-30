Glasgow golf club "saddened" by lockdown damage

A popular Glasgow golf club has called on the public to be more respectful of its course during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The Bishopbriggs Golf Club, located just to the north of Scotland's biggest city, has provided access to its course grounds to local residents to promote their physical and mental health whilst restrictions remain in place on playing golf.

It is exactly one month to the day since the UK government announced a series of tighter controls to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which had the result of closing golf courses across the country.

Unlike most private members' clubs, Bishopbriggs has allowed the local community access to its course to facilitate the daily exercise guidelines outlined by the government on March 23.

• Borders club faces uncertain future due to COVID-19

• BLOG - Scottish Golf: A never-ending disaster

However, whilst most people have been respectful of the grounds, it seems many have not.

"We would like to thank all of you who have visited the course and have respected our golf course by keeping off the greens and tees and out of bunkers," said a statement issued by the club.



"Particular thanks to all the joggers and cyclists who have kept to the paths and not the playing areas of the golf course as well as the dog walkers who have kept their dogs on the leash and collected their pets fouling.

"However, we are saddened to see the many instances of people playing football on the greens, picnicking on the greens, cycling over the playing areas of the golf course including the greens and tees, as well as parents allowing their kids to play in the bunkers."

The statement added: "Those not familiar with golf courses may be unaware of the thousands of pounds members spend preparing greens, tees and bunkers and unaware of the damage that they are causing to the course.

• Karin Sharp takes reins of Scottish Golf

• Scottish Golf CEO McKinlay resigns

During the current lockdown period, we continue to support and encourage our local residents to enjoy our golf course. However, at the same time, we need people to respect the golf course by keeping off all the greens and tees as well as staying out of the bunkers. And dog owners, can you please ensure your pet is kept on the leash and all dog fouling is collected and removed."



Earlier this month, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas prompted widespread ridicule when she suggested that the UK's courses should be made available to the public during the lockdown.