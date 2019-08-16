search
HomeGolf NewsGlasgow golf club to build flats to make ‘much-needed’ money

Golf News

Glasgow golf club to build flats to make 'much-needed' money

By David Hayhoe16 August, 2019
Williamwood Golf Club Golf in Glasgow Golf In Scotland golf courses Glasgow City Council
Williamwood Pic

Williamwood Golf Club is seeking permission to build 14 new flats in an attempt to generate “much-needed revenue” for the club.

The Glasgow club has submitted a planning application to build the properties as it looks to plug a funding deficit.

The submission also includes a request to create a residential flatted development, the formation of new vehicle access, plus parking and ancillary works.

• "Screw all y'all" - Bryson takes swipe at 'haters'

• Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split

Williamwood has suffered a significant drop in income in the last decade, with membership falling consistently throughout that time

The  planning application it has submitted is accompanied by a report that emphasises the difficulty that the club is facing at the moment. It expresses a fear that, without proper planning and alterations to the running of Williamwood, the club “may become unsustainable”.

EPIC MISSION - CATCH UP FROM THE START

Despite its struggles, Willamwood has laid out a proposal that it hopes will boost revenue and visitors.

The strategy includes measures to increase the number of community members, thereby halting the decline in overall membership.

• 'Disrespectful' - What is Poulter unhappy about?

• Phil takes aim at Luke in weird Twitter spat

Williamwood’s proposed site for the residential developments is already part of the grounds of club, but is currently not part of the course and unused.

REVIEWED - PING G410 PLUS DRIVER & FAIRWAYS

The report points out that the expansion “does not in any way compromise the integrity or quality of the golf course”.

• Topgolf is coming to Glasgow

• Another Scottish course faces threat of closure

The news comes against a backdrop of uncertainty and course closures across Scotland's biggest city.

Eastwood Golf Club, formed 126 years ago, closed earlier this year, whilst Glasgow City Council is currently looking into the continued viability of the city’s six municipal courses. A decision on their future is expected before the end of the year.

