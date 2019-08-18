search
HomeGolf NewsGlasgow golf club to close on SUNDAY!

Golf News

Glasgow golf club to close on SUNDAY!

By Michael McEwan16 August, 2019
Mount Ellen

It has been revealed that Mount Ellen Golf Club is to close after 115 years in business this Sunday.

According to a report in the Evening Times, the Lanarkshire course will shut its doors for the final time this weekend, leaving member devastated.

A spokesperson said: “We've had the same problem as a number of golf clubs. Membership numbers have fallen over the years and it has come harder and harder.

"Basically, we are not bringing in enough money to cover our costs to be able to continue.

• "Screw all y'all" - Bryson takes swipe at 'haters'

• Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split

"In total, the membership was aound about 300, but, out of that, we only had 196 paying full fees.”

The spokesman added that he was in the golf club today as the news reverberated around the shocked membership.

EPIC MISSION - CATCH UP FROM THE START

“It’s like being at a funeral," he added. "The place is really busy and everybody is in a state of shock.”

It was only ten years ago that former Open champion Paul Lawrie opened a new clubhouse at the Gartcosh club.

• Topgolf is coming to Glasgow

• Another Scottish course faces threat of closure

The news is a further blow to golf in Scotland’s biggest city, with news that Williamwood Golf Club is applying for planning permission to build a new residential flatted development to help it generate “much needed revenue”.

The city’s six council-run courses are also facing the threat of closure following the conclusion of a public consultation into their future last month.

