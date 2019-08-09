Glasgow golfers clash with councillors over course closures

Furious Glasgow golfers have blasted city councillors over the potential closure of six public courses.



Glasgow Life is considering pulling down the shutters on the layouts due to “low usage” and a “substantial annual deficit”.

A public consultation on the matter drew to a close on July 21, prompting a public meeting to be called in Dennistoun last night by campaign groups lobbying to save the courses: Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park, as well as Knightswood, Ruchill and Alexandra Park.

Bailie Norman MacLeod, who is heading up a working party looking at the future of golf in Glasgow, attended the meetings organised by ‘Friends of Alexandra Park’ and ‘Save Whitehill Pool’.

He was joined by Labour MP Paul Sweeney and around 40 concerned golfers, who, according to the Evening Times, “demanded more investment” in golf by Glasgow city council. Others voiced fears that the land currently occupied by the courses has already been earmarked for development.

However, Mr MacLeod refuted that suggestion.

“I have a huge personal commitment, a huge ambition to preserve all six courses if we possibly can,” he said. There’s no hidden agenda of selling off any of the council courses to developers.”

Mr MacLeod added that he had had started playing golf when he was eight, to which one man shouted: “How’s an eight year old going to play golf if you’re doing away with these courses?”

Feedback on the consultation is expected by the end of November.