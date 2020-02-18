search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGlasgow golfers make last-ditch plea to save munis

Golf News

Glasgow golfers make last-ditch plea to save munis

By Michael McEwan18 February, 2020
Glasgow City Council Municipal courses Amateur Golf grassroots golf Knightswood Littlehill Golf Course Lethamhill Ruchill Alexandra Park
Littlehill

Glasgow golfers have called upon councillors to vote against scrapping the city’s municipal golf courses ahead of a potentially decisive meeting this week.

The city council is set to vote on a new budget on Thursday, with fears growing that the six courses operated by the local authority – Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park, as well as Alexandra Park, Knightswood and Ruchill – could be shut to help plug a financial black hole. It is thoughts that closing five of the six courses could save over half a million pounds.

However, a public meeting in Dennistoun last night saw impassioned calls for the facilities to be kept open.

• WATCH - Tour pro TOPS his drive at Riviera

• Tour pro takes SIX shots to escape bunker

• Can you identify the Masked Golfers?

It came hot on the heels of news that the public consultation into the future of the courses, undertaken last summer, revealed that a majority of people are opposed to their closure.

Labour councillor Elaine McDougall attended the meeting, organised by pressure group ‘Friends of Alexandra Park’.

4 SIMPLE FIXES TO IMPROVE YOUR GAME

“I will be opposing the closure of any of the golf clubs,” Glasgow Lifehas quoted her as saying.

SNP councillor Allan Casey was also present, adding: “I want to keep as many clubs open as possible. I’m going to look at the consultation results and what that tells m.

• OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

• IN PICS - The very best par-3s in Scotland

“I cannot say absolutely no, I need to look at the evidence. We need to find a way we can get people interested in playing golf again.”

One attendee insisted that the closure of the courses would have a significant societal impact.

“We’re in the East End, one of the poorest areas in Britain and people want to take facilities off us,” he said.

• SAVE OUR COURSES - SIGN AND SHARE OUR PETITION

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Glasgow City Council

Related Articles - Municipal courses

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Knightswood

Related Articles - Littlehill Golf Course

Related Articles - Lethamhill

Related Articles - Ruchill

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scandalous!" - MSP pledges to fight for Glasgow's golf courses
McIlroy hopes Premier Golf League comments will sway fellow pros
Plans REJECTED for new Scots course
Reed deflects latest ‘cheating’ comments
Stirlingshire courses set to close NEXT MONTH

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow