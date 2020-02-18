Glasgow golfers make last-ditch plea to save munis

Glasgow golfers have called upon councillors to vote against scrapping the city’s municipal golf courses ahead of a potentially decisive meeting this week.



The city council is set to vote on a new budget on Thursday, with fears growing that the six courses operated by the local authority – Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park, as well as Alexandra Park, Knightswood and Ruchill – could be shut to help plug a financial black hole. It is thoughts that closing five of the six courses could save over half a million pounds.

However, a public meeting in Dennistoun last night saw impassioned calls for the facilities to be kept open.



It came hot on the heels of news that the public consultation into the future of the courses, undertaken last summer, revealed that a majority of people are opposed to their closure.

Labour councillor Elaine McDougall attended the meeting, organised by pressure group ‘Friends of Alexandra Park’.



“I will be opposing the closure of any of the golf clubs,” Glasgow Lifehas quoted her as saying.

SNP councillor Allan Casey was also present, adding: “I want to keep as many clubs open as possible. I’m going to look at the consultation results and what that tells m.

“I cannot say absolutely no, I need to look at the evidence. We need to find a way we can get people interested in playing golf again.”

One attendee insisted that the closure of the courses would have a significant societal impact.

“We’re in the East End, one of the poorest areas in Britain and people want to take facilities off us,” he said.



