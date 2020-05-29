search
Glasgow golfers make renewed plea to save courses

Golf News

Glasgow golfers make renewed plea to save courses

By Michael McEwan29 May, 2020
As golf courses reopen across Scotland following more than two months in lockdown, the country’s sports minister is being urged to intervene in the ongoing matter of Glasgow’s closure-threatened municipals.

Earlier this year, it was announced that only one of the six council-run courses, the nine-hole Knightswood, would continue under the city’s authority following significant budget cuts.  

That has left a huge question mark hanging over the future of the other layouts, namely the 18-hole Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park layouts, as well as the nine-holers at Ruchill and Alexandra Park. It has been widely reported that, unless a new owner can be found, the five historic courses will be repurposed, much to the dismay of those who presently use them.

However, they’re not going down without a fight.

bunkered.co.uk has seen a copy of a letter sent to Joe FitzPatrick MSP by a club that operates out of one of the courses, lobbying the Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing to reverse Glasgow City Council’s earlier decision.

Robert Macintyre, the secretary of Glasgow Victoria Golf Club, which operates out of Lethamhill, wrote: “With the easing of restrictions yesterday allowing golf courses to open again, surely a rethink on your closure plans for five from six courses is required.

“With physical and mental health of the city a priority, to go ahead with these plans would be a dereliction of duty you have to the communities where these courses are.”

He continued: “We have pointed out to you in a previous email the vast difference of cost to join a private club versus municipal golf. It is more important than ever to provide a service to those who cannot afford private costs in deprived areas. “We understand the need to manage the budget. However, health and wellbeing in these times is surely more important.”

