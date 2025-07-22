Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Glen Moray Speyside single malt Scotch whisky is returning this week as the Official Whisky of the ISPS Handa Senior Open.

The three-year partnership teed off last summer when the prestigious championship – Europe’s only senior major – was staged at the famous Carnoustie Golf Links.

Glen Moray will continue its celebration of the shared heritage, pursuit of excellence and global appeal of whisky and golf this week, as the tournament heads to Sunningdale, in England.

From July 24-27, the Elgin-based distillery will bring its whisky bar back to the event’s Championship Village, serving up a selection of award-winning drams and cocktails for 35,000 spectators.

A taste of Glen Moray’s famously smooth and fruity Speyside single malt whisky will treat golf fans before 144 golf legends take to the fairways with their eye on the Senior Open trophy.

Proceedings throughout the four-day tournament include an extended menu of single malts, the launch of a refreshing new highball menu, daily tastings and masterclasses, and a 5pm daily championship cocktail hour.

“Our first year of partnership with the Senior Open exceeded all expectations and our bar was a very popular addition to the event experience for golf fans,” said Glen Moray Global Brand Ambassador Iain Allan.

“So, we’re thrilled to be back for another round of drams, cocktails and great whisky conversations at Sunningdale this year.

“The common threads whisky shares with golf – heritage, an appreciation of quality and celebrating good times with friends – really come together throughout this event.

“We’re very proud to be at the heart of those moments, and to have so many new drams and experiences to share with people as they enjoy some world class golf.”

Edward Kitson, Championship Director at the European Tour Group, added: “Partners such as Glen Moray play such an important part in the success of our tournaments and we are delighted that they are returning as the Official Whiskey of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open for this year and next.

“We are excited for our guests and spectators to sample the range of activities planned by Glen Moray during the week at Sunningdale, alongside the worldclass golf on show from some of the game’s biggest names.”

Image credit: Cath Lowe Photography