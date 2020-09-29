search
Golf News

Glendale Golf helps ‘Slip! Slap! Swing!’ campaign smash target

By bunkered.co.uk22 September, 2020
Melanoma Fund skin cancer Slip! Slap! Swing! Glendale Golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf Golf Clubs Richmond Park
Glendale Golf, one of the UK's leading golf operators, has agreed to get all six of its golf centres accredited to Melanoma Fund’s ‘Slip! Slap! Swing!’ sun protection campaign, helping the charity hit its target of getting 200 clubs signed-up this summer.

The Melanoma Fund launched the campaign last year targeting golfers and greenkeepers who typically spend lots of time outdoors during summer, on highly reflective surfaces.

Following a new report revealing that rates of melanoma have more than doubled in the UK in the last 30 years, a prevention campaign for golf could not be coming at a better time.

Michelle Baker, CEO of the Melanoma Fund, said: “Despite the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, we have been completely overwhelmed with the support from every facet of golf in helping to make this campaign such a success.

“Getting Glendale Golf on board is great news and, with more clubs pledging to sign-up before the end of September, this an ideal way to conclude our 2020 summer activity.

“The late seasonal sunshine has helped keep this important campaign topical and relevant. With the UV index still hitting three this week, sun protection should still be very much a part everyone’s routine, not just golfers and greenkeepers.”

Many of the UK and Ireland’s most prestigious clubs have already signed up to the campaign, creating a strong platform for the charity’s planned expansion into ‘Sun Protection Accredited’ tournaments and tourism next year.

Melanoma Fund Campaign

Glendale Golf is the third major golf operator to join the campaign, representing Duxbury Park Golf Course, Castle Point Golf Course and Edwalton Golf Centre, as well as Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, Portsmouth Golf Course and Richmond Park Golf Course.

For Richmond Park’s Stuart Hill, the issue is particularly personal.

“Having suffered from skin cancer issues for years, I fully understand the importance of this campaign,” he said. “I am delighted to ensure the work Glendale Golf is doing creates maximum impact.  If I can help save just one person going through what I went through, it will be all worthwhile”.



For further information on the Melanoma Fund’s ‘Slip! Slap! Swing!’ campaign, click here.

