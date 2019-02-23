Gleneagles joins forces with new pro McCook

Gleneagles has announced Hannah McCook as a new ‘Golf Ambassador’, supporting the iconic Perthshire venue’s plans to inspire more young people, school children and women to take up the game.



McCook, 25, who was born in Aberdeen and raised in Strathspey, was one of Scotland’s leading amateur players, winning three consecutive Scottish Golf Ladies Order of Merit titles before she made the switch to the pro ranks this year.

She joins fellow Scot and 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie as an ambassador at a time when the award-winning 850-acre Perthshire estate prepares to celebrate the centenary of two of its championship courses: The King’s and The Queen’s, both designed by James Braid.



Gleneagles will also host the 16th edition of the Solheim Cup, from September 9-15, the pinnacle of women’s professional golf, on the Jack Nicklaus-designed PGA Centenary Course.

McCook, who was previously a member at Gleneagles during her Sports Studies degree course at The University of Stirling, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be representing both Scotland and Gleneagles as a professional golfer. Gleneagles holds a special place in my heart and to now be a golf ambassador for such an iconic Scottish brand is a dream come true.”

Gary Silcock, Director of Golf at Gleneagles, added: “In a year when Gleneagles welcomes the biggest event in women’s golf to Perthshire, it seems fitting that we announce a new partnership with Hannah, one of Scotland’s female golfing talents of the future.



“Her emotional attachment to Gleneagles means she understands our golf proposition perfectly. We have a strong desire to inspire and encourage more young people, school children and women to take up the game and Hannah’s energy and enthusiasm will help us achieve this.”



Last year marked Hannah’s standout season as an amateur, winning both the Welsh Ladies Open Strokeplay and its Irish equivalent just a week later. She was also part of the Scotland team that won the Ladies Home Internationals in Ireland, before going on to represent her country at the World Amateur Team Championships.