Gleneagles raided by thieves

Thousands of pounds worth of golf equipment has been stolen in a late-night raid at the world-famous golf resort.

Police Scotland revealed that The Golf Academy shop at Gleneagles was targeted late on Friday evening.

Two men forced entry to the store's premises at 10:25pm on Friday and made away with a four figure value of golf clubs.

• Skechers release new 2020 line of shoes

The Golf Academy shop stocks clubs from all leading golf brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Mizuno and Titleist.

CCTV footage captured the men arriving at the golf resort in a small silver car. They travelled via the A823, turning into Station Road, and left the same way.

• New Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the men and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

• Would you try this? Check out John Smoltz' unique putter!

Constable Jack Stirling said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the Gleneagles area between 10 and 10.30pm on Friday to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

• WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!

"The A823 was busy at that time with numerous cars travelling along the road. Perhaps you saw a car driving or people within behaving suspiciously? If you have any dash-cam footage that you believe could assist with our investigation, please come forward as soon as possible."