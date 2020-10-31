Gleneagles to host 2022 Senior Open

Gleneagles will host The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for the first time when the iconic Scottish venue welcomes Europe’s only senior major championship in 2022.



The King’s Course on the 850-acre Perthshire estate will host the 35th edition of the tournament from July 21–24, 2022, a year after Sunningdale Golf Club welcomes the championship’s return after its cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Masters schedule has one key feature AXED

Gleneagles is no stranger to elite golf events, having hosted the 2014 Ryder Cup and the 2019 Solheim Cup.

The Senior Open will celebrate its 35th anniversary when the action tees off in July 2022.

The championship was first played in 1987 at Turnberry and the last time it visited Scotland was in 2018 as Miguel Ángel Jiménez secured a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer on the Old Course at St Andrews.



• Bryson launches biggest drive to date

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said, “this is another great ‘first’ in the history of The Senior Open and we could not be more thrilled to be staging the championship on The King’s Course at Gleneagles.

• Ocean Tee making waves on European Tour



"With such a strong pedigree in hosting championships, The King’s is a fine test of golf and we know the players will relish the opportunity to play there."



Listen!

IMMELMAN ON MASTERS TRIUMPH, GOLF LOCKDOWN AND THE WORST PRESENTS TO GIVE A GOLFER!

Conor O’Leary, Managing Director at Gleneagles, commented: “We are proud of the legacy we have created from hosting both The Ryder Cup and The Solheim Cup, and we look forward to welcoming The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, and some of the world’s great players to compete on The King’s Course, a James Braid classic, which celebrated its centenary year in 2019.”



• Scots club unveils state-of-the-art practice facility



By 2022, a host of stars will be eligible to compete in their first Senior Open, including European Ryder Cup Captains Thomas Bjørn and Padraig Harrington, 2002 US PGA Champion Rich Beem and two-time BMW PGA Championship winner Anders Hansen.