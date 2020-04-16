search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGlenmuir introduces innovative "lockdown" sales platform

Gear

Glenmuir introduces innovative "lockdown" sales platform

By bunkered.co.uk16 April, 2020
Glenmuir Apparel golf clothing golf gear Equipment coronavirus COVID-19 Mikhel Ruia
Glenmuir Logo

Top Scottish golf clothing brand Glenmuir has launched a new ‘Lockdown Vendor’ platform to help golf professionals and retailers whilst in lockdown.

The platform, which is the first of its kind in the golf industry, provides club members online access to purchase product which retailers have in stock.

Golf professionals and retailers can set up the online ordering facility in under five minutes. They also have the option to add or remove Glenmuir, Sunderland of Scotland or MacWet products to reflect their current stock holding.

• WATCH - Putter Battle: Odyssey vs TaylorMade

• American Golf crowns 'Battle of the Brands' winner

Mikhel Ruia, the managing director of Glenmuir and Sunderland of Scotland, explained: “One of Glenmuir’s core values is ‘RESPONSIBILITY’ and now, more than ever, we have a responsibility to support our beloved customers.


“We are an independent family business and appreciate the difficulties facing small and medium-sized businesses. 

• Mizuno unveils brand new golf shoes

• ZOOM unveils affordable laser rangefinder

"This Lockdown Vendor platform has been innovated to help alleviate some pressure on our customers and forms part of our strategy to be the easiest and most efficient company to deal with in the golf industry.”

The company has also put together an online step-by-step tutorial video on how to how to use the Lockdown Vendor platform:

• For more information, log-on to glenmuir.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Glenmuir

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - golf clothing

Related Articles - golf gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Mikhel Ruia

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottish Golf: A never-ending disaster that must end now
Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay resigns
Popular Scottish golf club launches membership appeal
WIN A FREE FOURBALL AT DUMBARNIE LINKS!
Report: PGA Tour could need 1 MILLION COVID-19 tests

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
See all videos right arrow