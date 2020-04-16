Glenmuir introduces innovative "lockdown" sales platform

Top Scottish golf clothing brand Glenmuir has launched a new ‘Lockdown Vendor’ platform to help golf professionals and retailers whilst in lockdown.



The platform, which is the first of its kind in the golf industry, provides club members online access to purchase product which retailers have in stock.

Golf professionals and retailers can set up the online ordering facility in under five minutes. They also have the option to add or remove Glenmuir, Sunderland of Scotland or MacWet products to reflect their current stock holding.

Mikhel Ruia, the managing director of Glenmuir and Sunderland of Scotland, explained: “One of Glenmuir’s core values is ‘RESPONSIBILITY’ and now, more than ever, we have a responsibility to support our beloved customers.





“We are an independent family business and appreciate the difficulties facing small and medium-sized businesses.

"This Lockdown Vendor platform has been innovated to help alleviate some pressure on our customers and forms part of our strategy to be the easiest and most efficient company to deal with in the golf industry.”

The company has also put together an online step-by-step tutorial video on how to how to use the Lockdown Vendor platform:

