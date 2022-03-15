search
HomeGolf News"Go Team Europe": Twitter reacts to Henrik Stenson appointment

Golf News

"Go Team Europe”: Twitter reacts to Henrik Stenson appointment

By Jamie Hall15 March, 2022
Henrik Stenson Ryder Cup Ryder Cup Europe Thomas Bjorn Nick Faldo Paul Lawrie Jon Rahm Twitter
Henrik Stenson Ryder Cup Captain

It’s official: Henrik Stenson is Europe’s new captain. 

The Swede will lead the bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup from the US at next year’s match in Rome.

Stenson, who played in five editions as a player, featured on the winning side on three occasions.

• Stenson named Ryder Cup captain

He is now tasked with getting Europe back to winning ways next year.

After he was officially announced as the new captain on Tuesday, the world of golf reacted to the news.

Current and former players all had their say on the appointment, including 2018 winning captain Thomas Bjorn and former skipper Nick Faldo.

Stenson takes over from Padraig Harrington, with Europe having suffered a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits last year.

But there is hope for the Europeans, with the US team not having won on foreign soil since 1993.

• Stenson "signed contract" over Saudi threat

After he was announced, the 2016 Open champion - the first Swede to lead Europe - said: "I’m going to do everything in my power to deliver a winning team in Rome.”

He saw off competition from other contenders including Luke Donald and Paul Lawrie for the role.

