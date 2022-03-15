"Go Team Europe”: Twitter reacts to Henrik Stenson appointment

It’s official: Henrik Stenson is Europe’s new captain.

The Swede will lead the bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup from the US at next year’s match in Rome.

Stenson, who played in five editions as a player, featured on the winning side on three occasions.

• Stenson named Ryder Cup captain



He is now tasked with getting Europe back to winning ways next year.

After he was officially announced as the new captain on Tuesday, the world of golf reacted to the news.

Current and former players all had their say on the appointment, including 2018 winning captain Thomas Bjorn and former skipper Nick Faldo.



Henrik Stenson is a great guy with one of the best dry wits around, but he has a really tough job on his hands as Ryder Cup captain.



Half the team will probably be the old school, the backbone with maybe six unknown-ish rookies.



I wish him and the team the best of luck 🇪🇺 — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) March 15, 2022

Congratulations & good luck to you and the team in Rome. https://t.co/F0bz0jbYZc — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) March 15, 2022

Congrats Henrik. I know you'll be a great captain for the lucky 12 boys in Rome. 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) March 15, 2022

Congratulations @henrikstenson on your appointment as Captain @RyderCupEurope 2023 team. May I wish and your team every success #RyderCup#teameuropehttps://t.co/8o0xi1njPy — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) March 15, 2022

Stenson takes over from Padraig Harrington, with Europe having suffered a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits last year.

But there is hope for the Europeans, with the US team not having won on foreign soil since 1993.

• Stenson "signed contract" over Saudi threat



After he was announced, the 2016 Open champion - the first Swede to lead Europe - said: "I’m going to do everything in my power to deliver a winning team in Rome.”

He saw off competition from other contenders including Luke Donald and Paul Lawrie for the role.