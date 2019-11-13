Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

As the European Tour hurtles towards the season’s conclusion, the tour convoy stops off in South Africa this week for the penultimate event of the year.



The Gary Player Golf and Country Club plays host to the tournament in Sun City, with Louis Oosthuizen being the man to beat, as the South African returns to his native country.

Fancy a flutter on the action as the season builds towards its climax?



Each-way

Haotong Li 28/1

• Li has finished fourth and fifth in his last two starts Sun City, and he looks poised to again finish high on the leaderboard this year.

• The 24-year-old finished T46 at last week’s Turkish Airlines Open but improved with every round, which bodes well for his chances at a course that suits his game.



• Li ranks third in shots gained off the tee on the European Tour this year, making him an ideal fit for this 7,800-yard course, which demands long and straight driving.

• With two European Tour wins to his name to date – one of which came in a duel with Rory McIlroy at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic – Li has proven that he can close and he looks a great bet this week.

Each-way

Lee Westwood 28/1



• Westwood picked up a top 10 in Turkey last week despite a sluggish opening round of 71.

• The Englishman now heads to an event he’s won three times – including last year – although two of those came when the field was comprised of just 12 players.



• Nevertheless, Westwood clearly enjoys playing at Sun City, which is unsurprising given how well his game suits the track.

• He ranks fourth in approach play, 16th from tee to green and 18th in greens in regulation percentage on the European Tour this season, so winning for the second consecutive year is not beyond him.



Long Shot

Jordan Smith 50/1



• Smith has played in this event twice before, finishing T21 last year after withdrawing in 2017.

• He should improve upon those results this week, given that he is one of the European Tour’s best ball-strikers and a great fit for Sun City.



• The 27-year-old ranks first in GIR percentage, 17th in shots gained off the tee and fifth from tee to green in 2019.

• While Smith had finished outside of the top 25 in his last three starts, he’s only just over a month removed from a T5 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and has a chance to get back on track this week.



