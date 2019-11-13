search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Golf News

Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

By Jack Green13 November, 2019
Betting Tips Lee Westwood Haotong Li Jordan Smith Nedbank Golf Challenge European Tour Betway Louis Oosthuizen
Nedbank Preview

As the European Tour hurtles towards the season’s conclusion, the tour convoy stops off in South Africa this week for the penultimate event of the year.

The Gary Player Golf and Country Club plays host to the tournament in Sun City, with Louis Oosthuizen being the man to beat, as the South African returns to his native country.

Fancy a flutter on the action as the season builds towards its climax? Betway's Jack Green is here to help with his three top tips…

Each-way

Haotong Li 28/1

Haotonglibet

• Li has finished fourth and fifth in his last two starts Sun City, and he looks poised to again finish high on the leaderboard this year.

• The 24-year-old finished T46 at last week’s Turkish Airlines Open but improved with every round, which bodes well for his chances at a course that suits his game.

• Hopeful Scots head to Q-School in bid for European Tour card

• Li ranks third in shots gained off the tee on the European Tour this year, making him an ideal fit for this 7,800-yard course, which demands long and straight driving.

• With two European Tour wins to his name to date – one of which came in a duel with Rory McIlroy at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic – Li has proven that he can close and he looks a great bet this week.

Each-way

Lee Westwood 28/1

Lee Westwoodbet

• Westwood picked up a top 10 in Turkey last week despite a sluggish opening round of 71.

• The Englishman now heads to an event he’s won three times – including last year – although two of those came when the field was comprised of just 12 players.

• Former Masters champion makes bold Spieth prediction

• Nevertheless, Westwood clearly enjoys playing at Sun City, which is unsurprising given how well his game suits the track.

• He ranks fourth in approach play, 16th from tee to green and 18th in greens in regulation percentage on the European Tour this season, so winning for the second consecutive year is not beyond him.

Long Shot

Jordan Smith 50/1

Jordansmithbet

• Smith has played in this event twice before, finishing T21 last year after withdrawing in 2017.

• He should improve upon those results this week, given that he is one of the European Tour’s best ball-strikers and a great fit for Sun City.

• Members to discuss CLOSING historic Scots club this weekend

• The 27-year-old ranks first in GIR percentage, 17th in shots gained off the tee and fifth from tee to green in 2019.

• While Smith had finished outside of the top 25 in his last three starts, he’s only just over a month removed from a T5 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and has a chance to get back on track this week.

• European Tour creates unique history at Turkish Airlines Open

All odds correct at time of posting. 18+ only. Always gamble responsibly. When the fun stops, stop. For all the latest golf odds, visit Betway.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Haotong Li

Related Articles - Jordan Smith

Related Articles - Nedbank Golf Challenge

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Betway

Related Articles - Louis Oosthuizen

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Affordable Golf unveil all-new fourth store in Irvine
Matthew banking on experience to claim 2021 Solheim Cup
Catriona Matthew to captain Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup
“Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow