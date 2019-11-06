Golf Betting Tips: Turkish Airlines Open

The European Tour Final Series gets underway this week with the Turkish Airlines Open at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal Golf Club.



Justin Rose is the man to beat as he looks to win the title for the third year on the spin. To do so, he'll need to beat a stellar field that comprises nine of the world's top-50 and 27 of the top-100.



Fancy a flutter on the action as the season builds towards its climax? Betway's Jack Green is here to help with his three top tips...



Each-way

Danny Willett - 25/1

• Willett finished down the leaderboard at the WGC-HSBC Champions last week but should bounce back at an event he performs well at.

• The 32-year-old has finished inside the top seven in two of his last four starts in Turkey, and finished T11 when the event was last played at this venue in 2015.



• Willett has been in decent form aside from that poor result last week, and he won the BMW PGA Championship two months ago on the back of a missed cut.

• The Yorkshireman has come through the slump that followed his 2016 Masters win and has a good record in these end-of-season Race to Dubai events, having won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last year.

Each-way

Haotong Li - 28/1



• Li bounced back from back-to-back missed cuts to finish T24 in China last week, where he led at the end of the first round.

• The 24-year-old looks a good bet to build on that result this week, given his recent record in Turkey.



• Li came second in both 2016 and 2018 when this event was held at Carya, and the change of venue to Maxx Royal shouldn’t make too much difference. The courses are similar and he finished a respectable T26 on debut at this track in 2015.

• This course may even suit Li even better than Carya, as it features five par-fives and he ranks ninth in par-five scoring on the European Tour this season.



Long shot

Andy Sullivan - 80/1

• Sullivan finished T4 at Maxx Royal in 2014 and can get into contention again this week.

• The Englishman is coming off a T8 at the Portugal Masters a fortnight ago and also finished inside the top 25 at the Open de France the week before that.



• Sullivan hasn’t won on the European Tour since he earned three victories in 2015, but he did go close earlier this year, finishing T2 at the Irish Open in July.

• He’s finished inside the top 25 in two of his last three starts at the Turkish Airlines Open, so he looks an intriguing outside bet this week.



