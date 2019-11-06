search
Golf Betting Tips: WGC HSBC Champions

Golf News

Golf Betting Tips: WGC HSBC Champions

By bunkered.co.uk30 October, 2019
The 15th annual edition of the WGC-HSBC Champions takes place in Shanghai this week, with Xander Schauffele the man to beat after his win last year.

The 26-year-old is looking to continue American golfers' successful streak in the event. They've won five of the previous 14 editions. 

But who'll take home the Old Tom Morris trophy this week? Betway's Jack Green is here with his top tips...

To win

Justin Rose 16/1 

Rose looks a cracking bet this week having won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2017 and finished third last year.

The Englishman has taken two weeks off in preparation for this event after earning a T15 in his most-recent start at the Italian Open.

• Mickelson: I've played terribly this year

That was his seventh top-20 finish in his last 10 starts, a run that includes a T3 at the US Open back in June.

That’s solid, if unspectacular form, but it’s good enough coming into an event that he clearly enjoys and he looks a great price to triumph again. 

Each-way

Bernd Wiesberger 33/1

Like Rose, Wiesberger has taken two weeks off since winning the Italian Open – which was his third victory on the European tour since May.

The Austrian has made a habit of finishing high on the leaderboard in the second half of the year, having also finished eighth at the Belgian Knockout, joint-second at the Irish Open and fifth at the European Open.

• Matthew set to captain 2021 Solheim Cup team

He finished ninth in his last appearance at this event in 2017 and 17th in 2015, and it would be no surprise if he improves upon those results to secure at least a place this week.

Long shot

Bubba Watson 80/1

Watson is always worth backing at his favourite courses, with his 12 career wins coming at just seven different venues.

One of those victories came at Sheshan in this event in 2014, as he beat Tim Clark in a playoff a year after finishing joint-eighth.

• Historic club votes to approve women members

Watson has struggled for form of late and has yet to win in 2019, meaning he’s available at a massive price this week.

The two-time Masters champion did win three times in 2018 and has proven he can triumph in the biggest events against strong fields like this one.

All odds correct at time of posting. 18+ only. Always gamble responsibly. When the fun stops, stop. For all the latest golf odds, visit Betway.

