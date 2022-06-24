Golf Care launch interactive map to find nine-hole courses

The growing popularity of nine-hole golf courses has inspired Golf Care to launch an interactive map to help golfers get their nine-hole fix.

For many golfers, time constraints can make it tricky to fit a full round of golf in, which is why many are turning to playing nine-holes instead.

However, it can be tricky to know where to find your local nine-hole layout. That’s where Golf Care, and their interactive map, come in.

As you’ll see, the map comes equipped with 35 nine-hole courses across the UK, as well as offering users the chance to see all the important details about the club and its amenities.

• Scottish Golf unveil new feature



• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

Golf Careambassador and three-time Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher had this to say:

“Nine-hole courses are perfect for anyone that’s time-challenged but still wanting to play.

“In fact, you’ll have struck gold if you can find a nine-hole course that also has a driving range on-site, because believe it or not – you’ll still need to hit a few practice balls before you play.

• US Open: Round 1 tee times in full

• 7 US Open records which could fall

“Shorter courses are also great for young children or those first learning to play golf, as playing a full 18 can be a bit of a slog at first. It’s important we pull together as a sport and look at ways of adapting the game to make it more accessible for all.

“The appetite for golf will always be there, but diversifying will enable us to fully bounce back from the pandemic. And, of course, the major tournaments are always inspiring spectacles, too—you only have to look back at this year’s Masters and US PGA Championship to see that. It’s been great to see people out enjoying golf in person again.”