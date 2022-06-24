search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf Care launch interactive map to find nine-hole courses

Golf News

PROMOTION

Golf Care launch interactive map to find nine-hole courses

By bunkered.co.uk16 June, 2022
Golf Care bernard gallacher Promotion Nine-hole golf Social media
Pga Championship Flag

The growing popularity of nine-hole golf courses has inspired Golf Care to launch an interactive map to help golfers get their nine-hole fix.

For many golfers, time constraints can make it tricky to fit a full round of golf in, which is why many are turning to playing nine-holes instead.

However, it can be tricky to know where to find your local nine-hole layout. That’s where Golf Care, and their interactive map, come in.

As you’ll see, the map comes equipped with 35 nine-hole courses across the UK, as well as offering users the chance to see all the important details about the club and its amenities.

• Scottish Golf unveil new feature

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

Golf Careambassador and three-time Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher had this to say:

“Nine-hole courses are perfect for anyone that’s time-challenged but still wanting to play.

“In fact, you’ll have struck gold if you can find a nine-hole course that also has a driving range on-site, because believe it or not – you’ll still need to hit a few practice balls before you play.

• US Open: Round 1 tee times in full

• 7 US Open records which could fall

“Shorter courses are also great for young children or those first learning to play golf, as playing a full 18 can be a bit of a slog at first. It’s important we pull together as a sport and look at ways of adapting the game to make it more accessible for all.

“The appetite for golf will always be there, but diversifying will enable us to fully bounce back from the pandemic. And, of course, the major tournaments are always inspiring spectacles, too—you only have to look back at this year’s Masters and US PGA Championship to see that. It’s been great to see people out enjoying golf in person again.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Care

Related Articles - bernard gallacher

Related Articles - Promotion

Related Articles - Nine-hole golf

Related Articles - Social media

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour pro blasts "petty and childish" LIV sanctions
DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels
The 150th Open: A hole by hole guide to the Old Course, St Andrews
10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered
Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow