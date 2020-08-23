Golf club forced to close after player ignores COVID orders

A Scottish golf club has closed its doors to undergo a COVID-19 deep clean after one of its customers ignored quarantine rules.

The bosses at Silverknowes Golf Club in the capital have decided to shut after being alerted to the fact that a golfer visited the club on Saturday without self-isolating after returning from a recent trip to Spain.

Under the current Scottish Government coronavirus guidelines, anyone returning to Scotland from Spain must self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision to close the club until Thursday is being described as purely precautionary, with the individual in question not believed to be showing any signs of having the virus. Nonetheless, Silverknowes’ facilities will be deep cleaned this week in an effort to remove all risk to golfers.

In a statement on the club’s Facebook page, posted on Sunday, club secretary Carol King confirmed the news, saying: “We found out this morning that a member entered the clubhouse on Saturday morning for a very brief period of time, after having returned from Spain. He did not self-isolate and we have been left with no other option but to close the club.

“Myself and the staff have santised all of the clubhouse today but, as a precautionary measure, we are closing the club for 72 hours. If you were in the clubhouse on Saturday and show signs of Covid, please contact us as soon as possible so we may inform the track and trace team.

“The club will be open for business on Thursday unless there are any repercussion from this.”

Located on the southern side of the Firth of Forth between Cramond and Granton, Silverknowes was founded in 1957. It is a private members’ club, with the golf course managed by Edinburgh Leisure on a pay-as-you-play basis.