search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf club forced to close after player ignores COVID orders

Golf News

Golf club forced to close after player ignores COVID orders

By Michael McEwan23 August, 2020
silverknowes golf club golf in Edinburgh Golf In Scotland Scottish Golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf COVID-19 coronavirus
Silverknowes Golf

A Scottish golf club has closed its doors to undergo a COVID-19 deep clean after one of its customers ignored quarantine rules.

The bosses at Silverknowes Golf Club in the capital have decided to shut after being alerted to the fact that a golfer visited the club on Saturday without self-isolating after returning from a recent trip to Spain.

Under the current Scottish Government coronavirus guidelines, anyone returning to Scotland from Spain must self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision to close the club until Thursday is being described as purely precautionary, with the individual in question not believed to be showing any signs of having the virus. Nonetheless, Silverknowes’ facilities will be deep cleaned this week in an effort to remove all risk to golfers.

• World No.304 wins AIG Women's Open

• DJ breaks silence on Koepka comments

• Muirfield to stage Women's Open for first time

In a statement on the club’s Facebook page, posted on Sunday, club secretary Carol King confirmed the news, saying: “We found out this morning that a member entered the clubhouse on Saturday morning for a very brief period of time, after having returned from Spain. He did not self-isolate and we have been left with no other option but to close the club.

“Myself and the staff have santised all of the clubhouse today but, as a precautionary measure, we are closing the club for 72 hours. If you were in the clubhouse on Saturday and show signs of Covid, please contact us as soon as possible so we may inform the track and trace team.

INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS!

• Westwood blasts Beeb over women's coverage

“The club will be open for business on Thursday unless there are any repercussion from this.”

Located on the southern side of the Firth of Forth between Cramond and Granton, Silverknowes was founded in 1957. It is a private members’ club, with the golf course managed by Edinburgh Leisure on a pay-as-you-play basis.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - golf in Edinburgh

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
bump and run
play button
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
Epic Mission
play button
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
TaylorMade
play button
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson canters to victory on his over-50s debut
WATCH - Phil Mickelson hits the best 'driver off the deck' you'll ever see
Rangers chairman's complaints prompt golf course redesign
US star admits he's haunted by 'brutal' Ryder Cup defeat
Phil Mickelson launches surprising new business venture

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
See all videos right arrow