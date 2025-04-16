Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A popular golf club in England says it is ‘devastated’ after thieves stole all of its historic trophies.

The incident took place on Wednesday, April 2, and is the fourth time the club has been burgled in seven months.

Teignmouth Golf Club in Devon, which was designed by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, said the trophies aren’t of much monetary value but are priceless to the club.

“Just shocking,” General Manager Martin Hucklesby said. “Late at night, arriving. Police were here. It was just a shocking view.

“I didn’t know what to say, really, to be honest, because there’s so much heritage that had been lost in such a short space of time.

“Many of the trophies were inscribed with the names of past members and some date back to the inception of the club. It’s irreplaceable. Very sad.”

The thieves took just three minutes to break into the clubhouse and pinch the silverware before dashing, all of which was caught on CCTV cameras.

Devon and Cornwall Police said enquiries are ongoing and has asked for anyone with information or relevant footage to contact them.

Meanwhile, the club – which celebrated its centenary year in 2024 – hopes to retrieve the trophies soon.

Hucklesby added that staff are “shocked” and felt a sense of ‘anger’.

“Thankfully, we’ve all pulled together, members as well and, as you have seen, the entrance is open,” he said.

“The trophy cabinet looks a bit bare with nothing in it, but, you know, we’re open for business, and members are enjoying the sunshine and playing golf.

“It will not get us down.”

Located near the South Devon coast, the club sits 800 feet above sea level and offers stunning views of the sea and nearby moors.

Teignmouth’s website says it is “justifiably proud of its heritage”.

