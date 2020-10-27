Golf club pays tribute to "dedicated" vice-captain after fatal crash

The captain of Paisley Golf Club has led the tributes to the man who was due to succeed him in the post following a fatal car crash in Glasgow last weekend.



David Campbell, 54, and his wife Allison, 51, were both killed when the white BMW 1-Series they were travelling in in collided with a crash barrier close to junction 17 of the M8 motorway shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed to attend the accident but the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

David was the vice-captain of Paisley Golf Club and was due to become captain in December. His sudden and tragic death has sent shockwaves through the club as current captain Billy Anderson told Glasgow Live.

"Dave was a very popular member of Paisley Golf Club and was due to become the club captain in early December,” said Anderson. “His passing has left everyone at the club in shock.

"Over the last few years, Dave has been a huge asset to the club and dedicated a vast amount of time helping in many areas of the club. Over the last 12 months, he was very involved in developing our junior section and was extremely popular with all the junior members and their families.

"Both Dave and Alison will be sadly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts remain with their family at this sad time."