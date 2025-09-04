Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s an idea that would no doubt gain Sir Nick Faldo’s approval.

Faldo has long been encouraging a short course revolution as time becomes even more of a precious commodity in the modern world.

The six-time major champion wants to see more 12 hole golf courses, with traditional 18 hole layouts inviting rounds that tip over four hours.

“I’ve been pushing that for years and it’s been blooming difficult!” Faldo said last year.

But Teign Valley Golf Club are looking to do just that, reducing its 18-hole parkland track by a third in a major transformation.

However, this change, the Devon club stresses, is entirely necessary.

In a planning application to the Dartmoor National Park Authority, club owner 360 Sycamore Ltd has stressed that it would likely have to close if it does not diversify its land.

The space from the lost six holes would be used for padel and pickleball courts, an extended clubhouse, as well as holiday accommodation to protect the course’s long term viability.

The club is currently closed, but wants a reconfigured 12-hole course as part of an “exciting new development.”

However, it is clear that not all members would be impressed by the changes.

Last year, when the renovation was first discussed, member Tony Landau insisted that the 12-hole course would be “akin to a luxurious pitch and putt for holidaymakers”.

Landau told the BBC: “We don’t wish them any ill. They are entitled to do with the club as they wish but we would very much rather this wasn’t happening.”

However, a spokesperson for 360 Sycamore warned that the club was in peril anyway.

“Teign Valley Golf club is not sustainable – financially or environmentally – in its present form,” a statement read.

“There is an urgent need for major investment, not least because the irrigation system – which is vital for any golf course – is no longer fit for purpose.

“Without significant changes, the course would have to close permanently.”

The Teign Valley proposal will be considered by the Dartmoor National Park Authority’s planning committee at a meeting on September 5.

Photo credit: Teign Valley Golf Club/Facebook

