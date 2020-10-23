Golf club stands firm on 'hoodie ban' after Hatton's win

An English golf club has come under fire for doubling down on its ban on hoodies following Tyrrell Hatton's victory in the eye-catching apparel at Wentworth last weekend.

Hatton wore a hoodie on each day of the BMW PGA Championship, earning almost as many column inches for his wardrobe choices as for the quality of his play, which yielded his fifth European Tour title.



The sight of one of the world's top golfers wearing such an item was the talk of 'Golf Twitter' throughout the tournament and, by Monday morning, adidas golf - the manufacturer of the garment - had sold out of its initial run of them.

Most welcomed the sight of 29-year-old Hatton, the world No.10, wearing something contemporary and youthful on the golf course. Some, though, were less enthused - including, evidently, the committee of Wearside Golf Club.

The club, located just to the west of Sunderland, posted a notice on the homepage of its website, reminding members and visitors alike of its stance on hoodies.

A club official states: "In light of Tyrrell Hatton's recent success and fashion statement and following discussions on this, can I draw your attention to the club's dress code and re-emphasise that 'hoodies' are not acceptable golf



attire for Wearside Golf Club, no more so in fact than designer ripped

jeans.

"I hope this avoids any unnecessary misunderstandings on this subject."

The statement is accompanied by a list of clothing that is banned at all times in the clubhouse. That list comprises:



- Track or Shell suits

- Vests or collarless tops

- Football, Rugby or Cricket Shirts

- Boxer or Football shorts

- All Golf Shoes

- Hats or Caps

- Waterproof Golf Clothing

- Flip Flops

- Factory Work Wear, Jogging Bottoms, shell suits trousers, surf shorts, football shorts or high thigh shorts

The website adds: "The Committee will decide what style of dress is deemed suitable or unsuitable."

It goes on to say that collared, polo or turtle neck shirts must be worn. Tailored trousers and smart knee length shorts may be worn as well as dress Chino style trousers. Sport socks are allowed but denims are "not allowed on any part of the course, that includes the putting green, practice area and academy course".

Aside from that, the club promises "friendly service" and claims to be home to "one of the finest parkland courses in the north east of England", adding: "Whether you join as a member, play for the day with friends or pop in for a drink and a bite to eat, you'll be sure to enjoy your time."



In other news, adidas Golf has today revealed that Hatton's hoodies are back in stock and available to buy from its website. For more info, click here.

