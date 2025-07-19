Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Smylie Kaufman wasn’t the only one turning the air blue at Royal Portrush on Friday.

Shane Lowry has caught on a hot mic unloading on the Dunluce Links after an errant drive, just before a controversial rules infringement which cost him two shots in the Open Championship.

Unfortunately, the NBC Sports on-course commentator’s slip-up came when the microphones were on and a large US TV audience were tuning in.

The former PGA Tour player was speaking as Jon Rahm was lining up a birdie putt on the 14th hole.

“I can understand why this is one of the more difficult holes today,” Kaufman said. “This hole location …”

And then there was a long, confused pause.

Kaufman broke the silence: “What the f***!”

Turns out Kaufman thought his mic was off when it wasn’t.

“Well, I guess there’s a first for everything,” Kaufman said on X afterwards.

“First off, I want to apologize for the audio blunder that happened today, to me on the [14th] hole. Heard a pop in my ear, went radio-silent, which signals typically for me that my mic is down, and clearly it wasn’t.

“So I want to apologise for what happened to the team, those listening, and of course, gonna move past this one, and definitely will not happen again and look forward to a great weekend.”

Mike Tirico explained Kaufman’s blunder shortly afterwards on the broadcast.

“Earlier we had some technical issues with our microphones,” Tirico said.

“When you come over here, our on-course reporter, sometimes the headsets don’t work the same way they do back home.

“Because of that, it led to some language getting through on the air that shouldn’t have gotten through. So we just want to take the time to apologise for that comment getting through back home.”