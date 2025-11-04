Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A golf course in Nottingham has been forced to use temporary greens after bikers ‘destroyed’ parts of the 18-hole layout last week.

Bulwell Forest Golf Club was targeted by thugs on Wednesday night and Steve Wells, the course manager, told the BBC that the damage might push members out the door.

“It’s a real shame because we prepare the golf course immaculately, and they’ve gone on with motorbikes and destroyed all that,” the 40-year-old said.

“The greens won’t be repaired until they start growing next spring in April or May. Some people won’t want to return because of the damage that has been caused.

“We just want something to be done about it and something proactive to be done about it.”

Wells, who has been a greenkeeper for 25 years, discovered the torn-up greens on Thursday morning and closed the course for the day – a decision he said cost the club up to £1,700 worth of business.

Since his arrival two years ago, Wells said anti-social behaviour on the course had “got worse and worse every month”.

As well as seeing damage to the 121-year-old course, Wells claimed a biker once threatened to stab him with a machete and that one of the members was “badly beat up” for approaching another motorcyclist.

“It’s worrying, not just for members and those greenkeepers on the golf course working, it’s for people who use the path to take their kids to school,” he added.

Sgt Katie Taylor of the Bulwell neighbourhood policing team said Nottinghamshire Police received “a lot of feedback” about motorbikes “causing a nuisance” at the golf club.

“Tackling antisocial behaviour has long been one of our policing priorities, which is why we regularly conduct operations designed to target these offences,” she said.

“We regularly complete days of action as a team to try and cut out this behaviour.

“This will typically see us work with officers from the force’s off-road bike and drone teams to spot and take action against anyone speeding around the fields and causing problems.”

