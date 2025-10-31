Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A popular golf course in County Durham, England, has issued an urgent plea for help after it was targeted by vandals again this week.

Oakleaf Golf Complex, in Newton Aycliffe, has repeatedly been a target for thugs taking large divots out of the carefully maintained greens.

The venue posted a statement on Facebook earlier this month, condemning ‘deliberate’ damage done to the 18-hole layout, and has now written another note asking for help.

“Following our previous post regarding damage on the course, it was hoped that we had seen the last of it, and for a while it appeared that this was the case,” read Thursday’s post.

“Unfortunately, our greens staff are regularly finding and repairing, deliberate damage on the greens.

“Again, we are asking course users to be vigilant and report any damage they see on the course.”

Speaking to the Northern Echo, a spokesperson for the club said both greens and golf course equipment has been damaged. Staff at the parkland course reckon the vandals are on the course at night, it’s quieter.

“Damage has continued to occur over the recent month, with damage across the course,” the spokesperson told the paper.

“Our greenkeeping staff have been vigilant and repair the damage early in the morning before most golfers have encountered the problems, when possible.

“We continue to patrol the course and have asked golf course users to be vigilant and report anyone causing damage to the onsite shop. Anyone found to be deliberately damaging the course will be prosecuted.”

The course at Oakleaf measures 5,478 yards and features six par-3s, nine par-4s and three par-5s. It was originally developed by the Aycliffe Development Corporation in the early 1970s and began as a nine-hole course.

Oakleaf’s earlier plea for witnesses said that the damage seemed to be “more focused on holes 6 – 12, the area of land adjacent to School Aycliffe and the Community Centre”.

It read: “The Council’s Park Patrol Service will be increasing patrols on the course, but we ask course users, and residents of School Aycliffe who overlook the course to be vigilant.”

