Oakleaf Golf Complex in the North East of England has become the latest course to see their greens damaged by vandals.

In a statement, the complex confirmed that the damage had become a regular occurrence, but most notably between holes six and 12, with the putting surfaces being left torn up.

In an effort to deter vandals, the course announced that it had stepped up Council’s Park Patrol Service patrols, while also calling on the help of members.

In a statement on Facebook, the complex wrote: “Unfortunately, the greens staff are experiencing high levels of what appears deliberate damage on and around the greens.

“Damage is occurring regularly around most parts of the course but seems to be more focused on holes 6 – 12, the area of land adjacent to School Aycliffe and the Community Centre.

“As regular golfers are not reporting this damage throughout the day, it is assumed that it is happening around dusk, when the course is quieter.

"The Council's Park Patrol Service will be increasing patrols on the course, but we ask course users, and residents of School Aycliffe who overlook the course to be vigilant."

In a statement reported by The Northern Echo, the course also revealed that equipment had also been damaged by the vandals in question.

Images shared by Oakleaf Golf showed the extent of the course damage, with large chunks of grass taken from putting areas.

“The greens staff have been working tirelessly to keep the course well presented and to a very high standard for all users to enjoy,” a spokesperson said.

“The damage has the potential of disrupting or preventing play on this fantastic pay to play facility and cannot be tolerated.”

Those in charge of the complex have encouraged locals and members to reach out to the council if they have any information on the damage in order to hold the culprits accountable.

(Image credit: Oakleaf Golf Complex)