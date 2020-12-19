Golf course vandalised in “premeditated attack”

A Cheshire golf club is bracing itself for a possible five-figure repair after parts of its course were targeted by vandals this week.

The greenkeeper at Davenport Golf Club in Poynton arrived for work on Friday morning to discover that cement had been poured into two holes and flagsticks placed in them, with the 15th green also dug up.

Speaking to Cheshire Live, club pro Tony Stevens said that the damage could cost as much as £25,000 to repair should the worst case scenario of the green needing to be relayed materialise.

“it's quite a bit of damage,” said Stevens. “You know, greens cost £25,000 to relay. We're hoping that we can repair it, and hoping it will knit back together. [But] it's a bad time of year for grass to grow and knit together.

"If it dies, then you have to start relaying the green, you're up to £25,000 at least."

Stevens added that this isn’t the first time the 107-year-old club has been targeted by vandals.



"It happened two years ago but nothing to this extreme,” he said. "And every year for about four or five years before that. Nobody has got any idea who it is. I know the greenkeeper's got his suspicions but you can't prove anything can you."

The club also took to Facebook to share details of the attack, writing: “This is premeditated vandalism and has caused a lot of damage so any help in finding the culprits would be much appreciated.”

A Cheshire police spokesperson urged anybody with any information to contact them by dialling 101.