search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf courses in England to re-open on Wednesday

Golf News

Golf courses in England to re-open on Wednesday

By Michael McEwan10 May, 2020
coronavirus COVID-19 Amateur Golf grassroots golf Boris Johnson Golf in the UK England Golf Scottish Golf Wales Golf The R&A The PGA golfing union of ireland irish ladies golf union
English Flag

Golf courses in England are set to re-open from Wednesday following tonight's address to the nation by the Prime Minister.

In a televised speech, Boris Johnson outlined what he described as a "change of emphasis" in the battle with COVID-19. 

This includes people being allowed to "play sports - but only with members of their own households".

"We have been through the peak but it is often coming down the mountain that is most dangerous," said the Prime Minister. 

Amid some confusion as to what that actually means for the country's golf courses, the R&A released a statement on behalf of "UK golf bodies" this evening. 

• Member threatens to sue club over COVID closure

It read: "The UK Government has announced that golf will be able to resume in England on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf. 

"There is no change to the current position in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and so golf courses in these countries must remain closed for now.

"It is important to stress that this remains an extremely difficult situation throughout the UK and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

• Rory McIlroy hailed as "King of the PGA Tour"

"The effects of the virus will continue to be felt for a long time to come. As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant Government determines it is safe to do so. 

"We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times. Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes."

The statement continued: "We recently provided documents giving guidance on operations and resuming play and golf clubs should consider this carefully as they restart their businesses. 

"We also provided Essential Maintenance Guidelines to help greenkeepers to prepare their courses for play. We fully appreciate the huge amount of expertise that exists within golf clubs throughout the country and this best practice guidance simply aims to achieve as consistent an approach as possible to protecting everyone. We are seeking further clarification from the Government regarding other golf-related facilities.

"The pandemic has already had a substantial impact on golf clubs and venues and the focus will soon turn to trying to recover from the crisis. As a group we will continue to do all we can to provide support and guidance in that effort."

On Friday, Scottish Golf and the Scottish Government released a statement saying: "The recent update provided by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed that lockdown restrictions remain in place and the clear public health message is to stay home and save lives. 

"This responsibility sits with each of us and golf is no exception."

• Scottish golf courses "must stay closed"

• 90% of US courses to be open by May 17

The First Minister addressed the country again this afternoon in which she restated her position, only going so to far as to announce a relaxation of the number of times that people may leave their house to exercise. bunkered.co.uk understands that there is no suggestion that re-opening courses in the 'Home of Golf' will happen this week.

In Wales, shortly after the Prime Minister's address, the Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford released a video statement, in which he said that "our advice has not changed" and that the "position is rather different in Wales". 

On Friday evening, the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies' Golf Union announced a five-phase plan for the re-opening of golf courses on the Emerald Isle beginning from May 18.

Earlier on Sunday, it was announced that a further 269 people Coronavirus deaths were reported in the UK today, bringing the total to 31,855.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golf in the UK

Related Articles - England Golf

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Wales Golf

Related Articles - The R&A

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottish Golf responds to affiliation fee "rebate" critics
Rory McIlroy slams Donald Trump over handling of coronavirus
IN PICS - Golf resumes in England as lockdown restrictions ease
New PGA Tour video game cover star CONFIRMED!
A peek inside issue 178 of bunkered

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
See all videos right arrow