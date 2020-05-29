Golf courses in Scotland to re-open on May 29

Following the First Minister's announcement earlier today of plans to ease lockdown restrictions in Scotland from next week, it has tonight been confirmed that Scottish golf courses will be allowed to re-open from next Friday, May 29, at the earliest.

The announcement was made in a statement by Scottish Golf, which is being issued to all golf clubs in the country.

It read: "Following today’s announcement from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Golf is pleased to confirm that golf clubs in Scotland can begin to prepare for a return to golf on 29 May 2020 at the earliest, subject to final confirmation by the First Minister by way of an update currently planned for 28 May.

"Scottish Golf has worked with Scottish Government, Active Scotland, sportcotland, Health Protection Scotland, The PGA and key industry partners at every opportunity to produce a clear guide for all golf clubs and golfers in Scotland.

"It should be noted that a final decision will be made by the First Minister on 28 May and if any changes to the current procedures are required to align with updates provided by Scottish Government then these will be shared with you as soon as they are known to ensure re-opening plans can be updated or adjusted accordingly."

A full guidance document for golfers and golf clubs is available here.

Once golf has resumed, people will be allowed to play in two-balls, which may be from two households whilst maintaining physical distancing, or groups of up to four players, permitted at the discretion of the golf club (ensuring that only two households are represented in the group).

The statement added: "Scottish Golf would like to highlight that the Scottish Government continues to monitor its response to the COVID-19 outbreak closely and have not ruled out the re-introduction of restrictions which could see golf paused again if these guidelines are not being followed.

"It is therefore imperative that golf clubs take the necessary steps outlined prior to opening their courses for play and adhere to the guidelines detailed in our guide."

