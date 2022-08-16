search
HomeGolf NewsGolf courses urged to "take immediate action" amid heatwave

Golf News

Golf courses urged to "take immediate action" amid heatwave

By Lewis Fraser11 August, 2022
England Golf heatwave drought club news Sustainability
England Golf Drought

England Golf has told golf clubs that it’s critical to take action today to fight the ongoing heatwave.

With temperatures set to hit close to 40C over the coming days, the governing body for amateur golf in England has released a statement urging golf clubs to take action following the driest month in England in over 100 years.

A statement sent to clubssaid:“July 2022 has been the driest in over 100 years in England, with only about 25% of the expected rainfall recorded. The ongoing warm weather in the country followed the driest winter and spring since the 1970s.

“The conditions that we have experienced this year are without a doubt going to become more common in the years to come."

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale

"Climate change means that average temperatures are rising, extreme weather such as droughts and floods is increasing, and our water supplies are being stressed.

"The impact that these conditions have on golf courses is huge and it’s critical to take action, starting today.”

• PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase

Clubs have been told to prioritise areas of the course which need water the most, starting with greens, before watering tees and finally fairways. They have also been told to embrace the firmer, drier conditions. 

England Golf also encouraged clubs to, in the longer run, become self-sufficient. This, they say, may involve things like building water reservoirs or additional ponds, or harvesting rainwater to use on the golf course.

• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"

An extreme heat warning is in place across much of England and Wales over this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 37C. Across Scotland and Northern Ireland, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s.

