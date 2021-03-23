search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf equipment boss says gear rollback is unlikely

Golf News

Golf equipment boss says gear rollback is unlikely

By Michael McEwan23 March, 2021
Bob Parsons PXG The Bunkered Podcast Motocaddy Equipment golf gear Distance Insights Report distance debate R&A USGA
Driving Silhouette

The owner of one of golf’s biggest equipment companies believes that an equipment rollback is unlikely to happen.

Bob Parsons, the dot-com billionaire boss of PXG, shared his views on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast in association with Motocaddy.

Parsons admitted that he hasn’t particularly been engaged in discussions with the game’s governing bodies over proposed changes that would limit the distances achievable with modern technology.

• bunkered supports return of Get Back To Golf Tour

• Bob Mac fired up ahead of Match Play debut

• Report: Rory to start working with new coach

However, he added: “I will tell you that the rollback they’re looking at is just a few yards, and that’s if the ball is hit perfectly by somebody at high speed, so it is insignificant.

“I don’t think they’ll do it. I think they might draw the line where they are now but I find it just incredible that they’d roll it back because then that puts everybody in a situation that they don’t want to be in. That sort of thing happened with PING years ago and it was an immediate lawsuit so I don’t see why this would be any different.

Bob Parsons

Last month, the R&A and USGA issued a statement saying that they have re-engaged with the golf industry on their Distance Insights Project, set-up to “help achieve a more sustainable long-term future for golf".

They outlined proposals to curb distance at the top end of the game, including reducing the maximum club length limit from 48 inches to 46 inches and changing the testing tolerance of Characteristic Time (CT), which is, in essence, the spring-like effect of a clubface.  

• JB Holmes blasted by fans for slow play

• Fowler responds to dig from Faldo

Parsons, who launched PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) in 2015, told The bunkered Podcast that he is happy to sit out those discussions.

“I’ll let Callaway, and TaylorMade, and Titleist, and PING fight that fight, and I’ll just see what’s going on,” he said. “I don’t know that I’d be involved in it and I don’t exactly talk to my competitors. As you can imagine, they don’t exactly call me and say, ‘Hey Bob, let’s talk about what’s on my mind.’ Not at all. So I’m just going to wait and see what happens.”

• To listen to the full interview with Bob Parsons on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast in association with Motocaddy, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bob Parsons

Related Articles - PXG

Related Articles - The Bunkered Podcast

Related Articles - Motocaddy

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - golf gear

Related Articles - Distance Insights Report

Related Articles - distance debate

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - USGA

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Dumbarnie Links to stage 2021 Women's Scottish Open
Report: Brooks Koepka facing lengthy spell on sidelines
It's official: Rory McIlroy has a new coach
Is this how Pete Cowen can turn McIlroy's game around?
Golf equipment boss says gear rollback is unlikely

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow