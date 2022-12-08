Golf estate announces £30m investment

A luxury golf estate has announced fresh plans for £30million of investment in its facilities.

Murrayshall Country Estate has lodged proposals for an extension to its hotel, new lodges, a café, spa and leisure facilities.

There are also plans for the formation of camping grounds, including glamping pods, areas dedicated to outdoor pursuits and sports grounds.

“We are delighted to announce a new masterplan for Murrayshall Country Estate,” said Gary Silcock, the estate’s general manager.

“Further to our previous application, we have listened to the local community and reconsidered our aspirations for the future of the estate.

“This new masterplan would generate substantial benefits for the local economy, and would provide a sustainable future for the estate, ensuring its resiliency for decades to come. We would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to view our project website and to attend our consultation events.”

A proposal of application notice (PoAN) has already been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council, beginning a 12-week consultation period, with public consultation events taking place at Murrayshall on December 12 and January 31.

The estate has also recently been granted planning permission to relocate its driving range closer to the hotel, providing an “improved customer experience”, according to bosses.

It will create jobs, primarily through the addition of a golf academy.

For more information on the plans, click here.