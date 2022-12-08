search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf estate announces £30m investment

Golf News

Golf estate announces £30m investment

By Jamie Hall29 November, 2022
Murrayshall Country Estate Perth and Kinross Council Planning
Murrayshall 16Th 0273 Revised

A luxury golf estate has announced fresh plans for £30million of investment in its facilities.

Murrayshall Country Estate has lodged proposals for an extension to its hotel, new lodges, a café, spa and leisure facilities.

There are also plans for the formation of camping grounds, including glamping pods, areas dedicated to outdoor pursuits and sports grounds.

• Cam Smith blasts "irrelevant" world rankings

• PGA Tour loses venue to LIV Golf

“We are delighted to announce a new masterplan for Murrayshall Country Estate,” said Gary Silcock, the estate’s general manager.

“Further to our previous application, we have listened to the local community and reconsidered our aspirations for the future of the estate.

“This new masterplan would generate substantial benefits for the local economy, and would provide a sustainable future for the estate, ensuring its resiliency for decades to come. We would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to view our project website and to attend our consultation events.”

A proposal of application notice (PoAN) has already been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council, beginning a 12-week consultation period, with public consultation events taking place at Murrayshall on December 12 and January 31.

• Rahm and Thomas sign up for TGL

• Tiger Woods out of Hero World Challenge

The estate has also recently been granted planning permission to relocate its driving range closer to the hotel, providing an “improved customer experience”, according to bosses.

It will create jobs, primarily through the addition of a golf academy.

For more information on the plans, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Planning

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course closed due to frost? This is why
End in sight for controversial golf course saga
Tiger Woods reveals his go-to on-course snack
Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
See all videos right arrow