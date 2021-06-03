search
Golf fan gets Phil Mickelson TATTOO after Lefty's US PGA victory

Golf News

Golf fan gets Phil Mickelson TATTOO after Lefty’s US PGA victory

By Michael McEwan31 May, 2021
Phil Mickelson US PGA Championship Major Championships Kiawah Island Tour News Tattoos Twitter
Mickelson Fan Tattoo

One golf fan has a new permanent reminder of the day Phil Mickelson made golf history by becoming the oldest man to win the US PGA Championship.

The 50-year-old left-hander completed a stunning victory in the year’s second major at Kiawah Island last week to become the oldest male ever to win one of the game’s four majors.

It was Mickelson’s sixth victory in golf’s marquee tournaments and came almost eight years after his most recent.

• Woods gives first interview following car crash

• Thomas makes classy gesture to fellow pro

It was a remarkable feat that deserved remarkable recognition – and Nolan Woller was only too happy to oblige. The University of Illinois alum took to Twitter to show off a tattoo of Phil’s logo that he has had inked onto his calf… appropriate given Mickelson’s own Adonis-like calves.

Woller tweeted: “I told my buddies I would get Phil’s logo tattooed on my left calf if he won the PGA Championship. I fully expect my golf game to dramatically improve as I harness the power of 1,000 Phils.” 

Check it out…

Incredible.

The tat has already received a thumbs-up from Mickelson who, in addition to liking Woller’s tweet, sent him this reply…

Of course, this isn’t the first time a golf fan has shown their support for a player by getting inked.

A Seve Ballesteros super-fan had the Spanish icon tattooed on his arm in 2018, whilst an unnamed individual had a giant tattoo of Tiger Woods’ logo tattooed on his back in 2019 after apparently losing a bet that the former world No.1 would win a major ever again.

Many tour pros have tats, too. Here’s a guide to some of them.

