Golf fan places ridiculous bet on Jordan Spieth

One person more than others will be hoping to see Jordan Spieth win on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2017 this weekend.

Why?

Because they’ve only gone and placed $10,000 dollars on him to win at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at odds of 33/1.

The mammoth stake was placed with American-based betting company PointsBet Sportsbook in the early hours of Friday morning.

• Tiger Woods: Warrant issued for car's 'black box'

• European Tour lines up new 'Florida Swing'

• Scots pro determined to make up for lost time in 2021

The sportsbook has revealed that, should Jordan Spieth top the pile come Sunday evening, the unnamed bettor would receive a massive windfall of $330,000.

🚨BIG BET ALERT🚨



Overnight, a client placed a $10,000 bet on Jordan Spieth to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational...



$10,000 to win $330,000: Do you see it happening? pic.twitter.com/hbB2U28o9T — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 5, 2021

Spieth hasn’t racked up a professional win since claiming the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and has only recently returned to form, finishing no worse than T15 in his last three starts - his best run of form since posting three consecutive top-10s in June 2019.

• What YOU can learn from Collin Morikawa

• Monty heaps praise on 'exciting' MacIntyre

The three-time major champion posted an opening round of 70 on Thursday at Bay Hill, leaving him only four shots off the pace of joint leaders Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners.

The 27-year-old gets his second round underway at 17:57 UK time on Friday.