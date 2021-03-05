search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf fan places ridiculous bet on Jordan Spieth

Golf News

Golf fan places ridiculous bet on Jordan Spieth

By Ryan Crombie05 March, 2021
Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill Jordan Spieth Betting sports betting online Golf News Golf fans
Jordan Spieth Swing

One person more than others will be hoping to see Jordan Spieth win on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2017 this weekend.

Why?

Because they’ve only gone and placed $10,000 dollars on him to win at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at odds of 33/1.

The mammoth stake was placed with American-based betting company PointsBet Sportsbook in the early hours of Friday morning.

• Tiger Woods: Warrant issued for car's 'black box'

• European Tour lines up new 'Florida Swing'

• Scots pro determined to make up for lost time in 2021

The sportsbook has revealed that, should Jordan Spieth top the pile come Sunday evening, the unnamed bettor would receive a massive windfall of $330,000.

Spieth hasn’t racked up a professional win since claiming the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and has only recently returned to form, finishing no worse than T15 in his last three starts - his best run of form since posting three consecutive top-10s in June 2019.

• What YOU can learn from Collin Morikawa

• Monty heaps praise on 'exciting' MacIntyre

The three-time major champion posted an opening round of 70 on Thursday at Bay Hill, leaving him only four shots off the pace of joint leaders Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners.

The 27-year-old gets his second round underway at 17:57 UK time on Friday.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Bay Hill

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Betting

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Golf fans

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals Tiger Woods is "doing better"
Webb Simpson: 'I don't have time to follow Bryson's path'
WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes impossible shot at Sawgrass
PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy has no plans to change either caddie or coach

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow