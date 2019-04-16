search
Golf fan pockets $1.1MILLION after Tiger wins Masters

Golf fan pockets $1.1MILLION after Tiger wins Masters

By Michael McEwan16 April, 2019
One golf fan had particular reason to celebrate Tiger Woods’ Masters victory. Or 1,190,000 reasons, to be precise.

That’s how much James Adducci banked after his $85,000 bet on Woods winning at Augusta National came in.

The 39-year-old from Wisconsin placed the wager – his first ever sports bet – at the SLS Casino in Vegas last Tuesday morning. 

He was back there yesterday to collect his winnings.

“I just thought it was pre-destined for him to win,” Adducci told Golf Digest. "I had been thinking a lot about this. I watched Tiger's performance at the Tour Championship, and things seemed to be going his way. I looked at how well he did there, and some other factors you can't put stats behind. It wasn't about the stats for me. 

“The fact that this was going to be his first major in front of his kids, I was convinced he would win."

Tiger Woods Masters Champion 2

Of the players in the field at Augusta, only Woods made more ($2,070,000) than Adducci, with joint runners-up Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele each pocketing $858,667.

William Hill US, which handles the SLS Casino’s sportsbook, took the hit surprisingly well.

“It’s great to see Tiger back,” said its director of trading, Nick Bogdanovich. “It’s a painful day for William Hill - our biggest loss ever - but a great day for golf.”

