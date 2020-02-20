Golf fan turns his BATHROOM into a shrine to the Masters

One golf fan has taken his love for the Masters to a whole new level – by making his bathroom a shrine to the first men’s major of the season.



Responding to a social media post from Fox Sports’ Shane Bacon – who asked his Twitter followers to reveal the “dorkiest golf thing” about themselves – a chap called Gregg Thompson came forward.

Wisconsin man Gregg has transformed his lavvy into a mini Augusta National.



In addition to painting the walls in the green and yellow colour-scheme of the tournament, he has also got a mini putting green, Augusta towels, a framed 2012 Masters flag signed by that year’s champion Bubba Watson and several Masters books.

There’s also a picture of the iconic 12th hole, framed by fake shutters opening out onto the tee, which produces a cool 3-D effect.



However, the pièce de résistance is unquestionably the shower curtain. Look at this masterpiece!



Gregg – we salute you!